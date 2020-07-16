Think through rail privatisation

In all this tumult about Covid-19, one almost missed a major announcement -- the privatisation of Indian Railways. In its 167-year history, this is possibly the first time Railways has come this far on the route to privatisation. True, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a Railways subsidiary, had introduced the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express last year and currently operates two other trains, but the recent announcement targets private players, not Indian Railways’ subsidiaries

Railways has invited ‘Request for Qualifications’ from private entities to operate train services on existing rail infrastructure. Train operations are for 109 origin–destination (OD) pairs of routes using 151 modern trains in 12 clusters and 5% of the Railway’s Mail and Express services. They have to bring in investment in new-generation trains and compete with existing train operations -- requirements set by an Indian Railways known for creaking infrastructure, over­run stations, habitual delays and inability to support India’s traveling population.

Undoubtedly, privatisation will be a structural change for Railways. With a route length of 67,415 kilometers, one of the world’s four largest rail networks, it is now facing acute competition, with passengers and freight shifting to other modes of travel. With a steady growth of road infrastructure, Railways’ share will decline steadily in the future. From a passenger perspective, there is a need for more train services, particularly between big cities, with the Railway Board claiming that 50 million passengers could not be accommodated during 2019-20 for want of capacity, with a 13.3% travel demand in excess of supply during summer and festival seasons.

Private sector investment is indeed welcome. Even before Covid-19 came into the picture, earnings from both passenger fares and cargo were way behind budget projections. Now, due to the lockdown, Railways will end this fiscal year with a whopping deficit. Its Operations Ratio is under severe stress, its biggest expenditure being on pensions, salaries and on getting stations cleaned, with outsourcing of cleaning operations necessitating huge expenditure, requiring further budgetary allocation to cover operating costs. This is apart from capital expenditure requirements for track renewal, electrification and ongoing projects.

But why should passengers, who have by now got used to traveling by aircraft and air-conditioned buses travel by a privately run train and that too paying a premium fare? It is not as if the train will run faster than a Shatabdi or a Gatimaan Express on the same route, nor will private trains have precedence and the first right of way, for whether private or government, trains will run as per railway guidelines. Will the private operators be able to raise their level of offering to justify these higher fares? If higher fares are needed to cover costs, wouldn’t it bring them in direct competition with airlines, pricing them out of the market?

Given these conditions, will suitable private operators come forward to run trains? How will you make sure private players, realising how difficult it is to work with the Railways, not abandon their routes midway? How will private players compete and find financially viable routes when the Railways cross-subsidises passenger fares through freight revenue?

Privatisation will create class ­divisions among passengers. Just like the private and government hospitals, the Railways-run train will become the poor man’s train and the private trains -- with better seating, cleanliness, more facilities for a higher fare -- will become the rich man’s train.

What about the chaos and confusion when you have two types of fares and two types of trains between the same origin–destination pair of cities? How will these fares be fixed? An independent regulator will need to be appointed as an advisory body to fix tariffs. The existing network currently gives very little time for track maintenance or the opportunity to better a dismal safety record, it badly needs decongestion to prevent bottlenecks and crowding.

After all, the government builds roads but does not own and operate every vehicle that uses the facility. Ultimately, Railways should build tracks and infrastructure and let private operators run trains to promote competition, efficiency and to protect consumer interest. Despite the concern over two classes of trains, while private operators take care of the premium segment, Railways can provide more services to the common man.

Private train operators will be required to share Railways’ burden of future train obligations. But the measly 5% of the total Mail and Express trains being privatised right now is akin to a pilot project that will only lead to confusion over fare structures and right of way. Instead, Railways must go in for full-fledged unbundling of a single geographical entity – one or two complete zones of the 18, for instance, with Railways providing infrastructure and the private operator focusing on revenue. Yes, India’s railway does need privatisation, but only reform for the sake of reform is not justified.

(The writer is a former director on the Board of BEML)