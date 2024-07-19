Third plenum gives a glimpse into China’s opaque politics

Between the party congresses which occur every five years, the CPC has seven plenums. Out of these for the last 46 years, the third plenum has been the one which has indicated the direction of the Chinese economy. It was at the third plenum of the 11th party congress in 1978 that Deng Xiaoping announced the process of reform and opening up, which proved pivotal in making China the second-largest economy. It was at the third plenum of the 18th party congress under Xi that the CPC officially announced the end of the One-Child Policy.