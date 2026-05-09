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This carrot is a stick

This carrot is a stick

The modern kitchen has always been a quiet ledger of forces larger than itself
Jahnavi Gurjer
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 20:12 IST
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 20:12 IST
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OpinionRight in the middle

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