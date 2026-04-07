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This is not China’s war, but Beijing is long prepared

This is not China’s war, but Beijing is long prepared

As the Strait of Hormuz, the passageway for virtually all of the oil that flows to Asia, remains largely shut off, China has so far proved more resilient than much of the rest of the world.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 22:27 IST
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 22:27 IST
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