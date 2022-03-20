This January, on the first anniversary of my dearest friend’s death, I got a tattoo that says, “This too shall pass”. There is something talismanic about carving a thought into your flesh—I recommend it highly. I will feel his absence forever, but “This too shall pass” has relieved the nuclear winter of loss.

And because it’s one of those universal truths, it provides a useful reminder about some other things that need perspective—more specifically, everything.

Everything will pass, including grief, joy, pain, youth, age, disease, health, time, peace, discombobulation, equilibrium, the self, the universe, suffering, success, memory, and the torturous period through which Indian secular liberals are going. Everything, including the Russian war on Ukraine, patriarchy, pollution, climate change, cultural hegemonies, homo sapiens and maybe even, someday, people’s fascination with the Kardashians, though let’s face it, even universal truths go only so far.

And so it is with the results of the last set of elections that returned the BJP to power in four states out of five, despite abject failures, just a couple of which would have toppled any other government. If it wasn’t clear already, India has shown itself to be stunningly sanguine about bigotry and institutional collapse, communalism and governance by PR, slavish devotion to a personality cult, and the tides of lies, hatred, and revisionist history that come pouring out of the BJP-RSS fake news factories and are siphoned into people’s heads by Facebook and WhatsApp. The opposition has either too limited a footprint, like AAP, or is sclerotic and flaming out, like the Congress.

In this seemingly hopeless purgatory, what is a sickular libtard to do?

I like to think about the 1980s, when the BJP had two seats in the Lok Sabha. I like to think about the RSS spending 70 years in the wilderness. Their purgatory passed, and so will their triumph. Their hubris will pass, as will their hegemony. This period, dear fellow-sufferers, will pass.

Remember Archimedes, who said something like, “Give me a lever long enough, and a fulcrum to place it on, and I can move the world”? Think of the lever as time. The desire for immediate gratification is the mortal enemy of patience and hard work. There is much to be learned from the grit, if not the methods, of Hindu chauvinism—think of all the fervent supporters of the Hindu Rashtra who died without ever seeing the fruits of their labour, but who put their shoulders to the wheel nonetheless! That grit is the only admirable thing about the Hindu right, but it is most admirable.

The only constructive response to today’s political ethos is not to give up, as the standard-bearers of bigotry did not, but to endure and keep plugging away at the India you want to see—for me, that’s the India that protects a minority of one. It’s unlikely that in the absence of a rallying figure, liberal-secular-pluralistic Indians will organise quite as effectively, since they actually do have more individual self-assurance and less of a need for the loud aggression of the pack. But organise they must, or at least not give in to despair.

People will find their own ways to put their shoulder to the wheel—teach, write, join an opposition political party, fight court battles, work to help people on the ground, become journalists instead of cheerleaders, put money behind resistance, or simply refrain from being jerks. It will take a long time, but this unhappy phase in Indian history will pass.

Meanwhile, keep calm and carry on. Oh, and keep laughing, they hate that.

