Thoughts on Ram, temples, and bhakti

That fateful day in 1948, we lost a Mahatma, the epithet reportedly used in 1915 by none less than Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore – it takes a great soul to recognize another great soul. Of course, Gandhi is only the most recent Mahatma with whom Indians have been blessed. We have for example, Basava (1131-1167), and Jyotirao Phule (1827-1890), who lived centuries apart, who have also been referred to as “Mahatma”. Basava, Jyotirao Phule and Gandhi were social reformers, men of indomitable moral courage, clear-headed independent thinkers, seekers of Truth, their lives dedicated to the people of their times, who communicated with ordinary people, true and selfless leaders of people, always open to question.