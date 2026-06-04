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Thousand-armed secret of saas bahu

Thousand-armed secret of saas bahu

Mahipala, a benevolent king, also knew how to ensure domestic peace
Bharathi Prabhu
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 00:32 IST
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OpinionRight in the middle

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