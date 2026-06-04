Thousand-armed secret of saas bahu

<p>It was the last leg of our Rajasthan trip. We had had our fill of palaces, forts and lakes. Aching limbs and an overloaded sensory system were urging us to stay back in the hotel, but our guide was insistent. The Saasbahu temple nearby is worth visiting, he said. “It is not an ‘active’ temple—no pooja is done here, but the architecture is fabulous.” Saas-bahu, as in mother-in-law and daughter-in-law? We queried. When he replied in the affirmative, we decided to shush our limbs.</p>.<p>When we arrived at the temple, a convolutely worded notice at the entrance greeted us. We gathered that this 11th-century temple was built in the Maru-Gurjara style of architecture. There were few visitors that morning. A gentle breeze was blowing over from the pond nearby.</p>.<p>The bigger of the temples is known as the Saas Temple, and the smaller one as the Bahu Temple. Legend has it that King Mahipala, who built this temple complex, first commissioned a Vishnu temple for his wife, a devotee of Vishnu. Later, he also built a Shiva temple for his daughter-in-law, who liked to worship Shiva. So, Mahipala was not only a benevolent king but also someone who knew how to ensure domestic peace. Had our saas-bahu serials on television adopted a similar policy, they could never have stretched over years, remarked our friend.</p>.<p>The Saas temple is surrounded by remnants of smaller temples and has more elaborate carvings on its pillars and walls. A beautiful lotus adorns its roof. Intricately carved arches flank the pillars. The Bahu temple has fewer structures surrounding it, and the carvings are less intricate. “Just goes to show who the boss was,” joked our friend. After commissioning the two temples, perhaps King Mahipala decided that he would no longer get involved in the power dynamics. Apparently, villagers used to cook in the Bahu Temple till recently, and it is sad to see the interior blackened with soot. Once again, an indication of what bahus were expected to do?</p>.<p>Scenes from the Ramayana, samudra manthana, and beautifully carved human figures, many of them erotic, can be found in both temples. In our enthusiasm to further expound on the saas-bahu stereotypes, we concluded that by the time the temples were completed, some kind of truce had been arrived at by both parties, and hence this concession even to the Bahu Temple. It was then that our guide informed us. “Actually, the first temple was dedicated to Sahasrabaahu – one with a thousand arms – a name commonly given to Lord Vishnu. The name subsequently got simplified to Saas-Bahu!”</p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>