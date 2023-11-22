Thwart potential injustice to the South

A decadal census had been conducted unfailingly in India since 1881 until 2011; the 2021 census was the first one to be skipped -- on the pretext of the pandemic. Under Article 82 of the Constitution, the parliament by law enacts a Delimitation Act after every census, following which the central government constitutes a Delimitation Commission.

The Commission then defines the parliamentary constituency boundaries as per the guidelines in the Delimitation Act.

The Lok Sabha constituencies were to be redrawn following the first census after 2026 – that is, the 2031 census – based on the population numbers then.

But, if the BJP retains power after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it is not clear if the government would wait until 2031 to conduct the next census and then take up delimitation or initiate the two exercises earlier.