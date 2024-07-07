Tibet, not LAC, is the real issue

The real issue between India and China is not the so-called Line of Actual Control and the settlement of the border dispute as much as it is about Tibet’s freedom and its sovereignty. A large section of people in India would like to have a friendly relationship with China and conduct trade under normal conditions. But this can be best done with an independent Tibet as a buffer between the two countries. Beijing is not serious about resolving any of the several issues with India, perhaps because resolving them would then bring the Tibet issue between them front and centre. New Delhi should impress upon the international community that a free and independent Tibet is the only solution to many of the global and regional China-induced flashpoints that could emerge as major conflict zones.