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Tiger triumph and the fragile truth

Tiger triumph and the fragile truth

A recent move by the NTCA to close unresolved tiger death cases if states fail to meet investigation deadlines risks doing precisely that: replacing accountability with paperwork compliance.
Giridhar Kulkarni
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 18:53 IST
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 18:53 IST
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TigersOpinionIn PerspectiveNational Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)

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