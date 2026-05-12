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Tight visa policies dim US dreams for foreign students

Tight visa policies dim US dreams for foreign students

Students say they have been passed over for jobs and interviews because of visa restrictions. Some have a Plan B: leaving the United States.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 20:42 IST
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 20:42 IST
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