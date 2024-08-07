Tim Walz is a regular guy. That’s exactly what Harris needs

Democrats too often have been cowed by Republican attacks, too fearful to fully own their agenda, whether the issue was reproductive rights, climate change, or curbing tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations.

Walz takes a different approach. “It’s not about banking political capital for the next election,” he said after signing several pieces of historic legislation last year. “It’s about burning political capital to improve lives.”

In a recent CNN interview, Jake Tapper noted that under Walz, Minnesota had legalized recreational marijuana, passed background checks on guns, expanded LGBTQ protections, implemented tuition-free college for low-income Minnesotans and approved universal free breakfast and lunch for school kids. Would that record be an asset, Tapper asked, or just allow Trump to label Walz another big government liberal?

It was the type of question that has left many Democrats stammering. Walz just grinned. “What a monster!” he said.

“Kids are eating and having full bellies so they can learn, and women are making their own health care decisions… And we’re a top five business state. … I’m more than happy to take the label.”

Since Walz began bombarding the airwaves, something in him seems to have touched voters weary of the bombastic negativity and policy-free gibberish that has marked Trump’s time on the national stage.

They see themselves in him — a guy who wears a suit when he has to but otherwise pops on a ball cap to cover his balding head, dons a worn Carhartt jacket (it’s a Midwest thing) over a flannel shirt, and gets to work.

The honeymoon may not last, but for now, his fans have flooded social media with humorous variations on the America’s Dad theme, with one speculating that Walz would start his VP interview answering national security questions and end it wearing a headlamp as he fixed the wiring in the White House attic.

Walz talks, acts and dresses like a regular guy because he is a regular guy. I’ve covered him since he first ran for Congress in 2006, fresh out of the classroom at Mankato West High School.

Fast-talking, idealistic and excitable, he managed to unseat a longtime Republican incumbent and flip the district from red to blue. Preaching a message of “One Minnesota” that blurred perceived divisions between urban and rural, he rose to governor and was reelected.

He grew up in a town in Nebraska that was so small his graduating class had 25 students. Soon after high school, he enlisted in the Army National Guard, working in heavy artillery and retiring after 24 years, having reached the rank of command sergeant major.

Walz is the son of a teacher who became a teacher and married a teacher. While Republican vice-presidential nominee J D Vance pushes private vouchers, Walz is steeped in the ethic of public schools and knows that schools are the lifeblood of a community, especially in rural America.