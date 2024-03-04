Time, food and freedom

All of us consume time until the moment to consume us arrives. Time treats all equally, irrespective of our being extremely poor, opulent, illiterate, or men of letters. Similarly, all of us consume food; there is none among us who doesn’t. And all of us aspire to be free. Neither can we escape time nor the necessity of food. We don’t live in the state of consciousness in which exceptional beings like Giribala or Prahlad Jani lived. But what about freedom? Would we ever choose to live without freedom? Doesn’t history tell us that we are willing to sacrifice our lives in order to win back our freedom, even if it is merely our political freedom that is snatched away from us?