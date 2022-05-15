Time for routine Covid immunisation

Across the world, routine immunisation has proven to be a powerful shield in protecting newborns, children and pregnant women from many deadly diseases. Unfortunately, disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have led to an inevitable decline in other routine vaccination campaigns. Global statistics reflect that approximately 23 million children under the age of one did not receive basic vaccines in 2020, which is the highest number since 2009.

Today, we strive to move beyond the grim memories of one virulent virus, SARS-CoV-2. However, it is imperative to remember that there are many other dangerous pathogens lingering at bay. To build a healthy India, we need to address the worrying immunisation gap, now.

Since the debut of immunisation programs in 1978, the Government of India has made progress in immunizing pregnant women and children up to two years of age. The main goal of these targeted programs is to ensure that across the nation, no child or pregnant woman is left without the benefit of basic vaccines. To energize and intensify this mission, India launched its flagship health program, Mission Indradhanush in 2014, and Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) in 2017. Through efficient collaboration, a total of 3.86 crore children and 96.8 lakh pregnant women have been vaccinated as of April 2021.

To pick up the pace post-pandemic, through IMI’s latest edition, Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0, the government has already vaccinated more than 43.6 lakh children and 10.9 lakh pregnant women since February 2022.

Notably, the complete immunisation coverage among children below the age of two years has increased from 62% (National Family and Health Survey, NFHS-4, 2015-16) to 76.4% (NFHS-5, 2019-2021). The government has re-prioritized and reiterated the importance of routine immunisations among sensitive and developing immune systems.

In India, childbirth in hospitals and health centers continues to increase from 78.9% in NFHS-4 to 88.6% in NFHS-5. Hence, with the increase of registered childbirths, the number of infants that are being vaccinated in these health centers are also increasing. This supports our mission of immunizing the length and breadth of our nation, however, we must also reach infants born through homebirth.

India has protected its children from multiple diseases through vaccines for many years as a result of consistent community awareness and government intervention. India was recognized as polio-free by the WHO in 2014. However, it is imperative to continue immunisation drives as the wild poliovirus is still endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Malawi in southeastern Africa recorded its first case of wild polio, originating from Pakistan, in three decades in February 2022. If the wild poliovirus could travel to Africa from Pakistan, what shields India from facing the same fate?

While we are still working to restrict the spread of the coronavirus variants, families need to realize the tragic devastation that we may face if vaccine-preventable illnesses too begin to spread and affect our children. As responsible citizens of India, it is our golden hour to display a sense of proactiveness in this regard.

Our ambitious dream of being free from these preventable diseases rests heavily upon the collaborative spirit of our government, support organisations, front line workers, and most importantly, on the willing participation of rural and urban Indian households.

Nelson Mandela once said, “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children”. It is importance to participate in routine immunizations to protect the brilliant minds of our future.

(The writer is vice-chair of the End Polio Now: Countdown to History Challenge Committee for 2017-2022)