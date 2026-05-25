Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Time shapes who we become

Time shapes who we become

Buddhism has conveyed this idea for ages. It summarises the central teachings of Buddhism: Anicca (impermanence) and Anatta (no-self).
Anitha Ramachander
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 20:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasis

Follow us on :

Follow Us