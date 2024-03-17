Time to resolve poll funding issue once for all

The Opposition’s main target in going after the Electoral Bonds scheme was the ruling BJP, for the alleged misuse of EBs in quid pro quo arrangements for doling out government contracts to donors or to spare them punitive action by central agencies like the ED and CBI. The charge, of course, remains unproven so far. A particular corporate entity that was targeted for allegedly benefitting the most out of the allotment of government contracts, albeit after bidding and observing due process, appears to have given nothing to the ruling party by way of Electoral Bonds. As is its wont, the Opposition, especially the Congress party, appears to have failed to do its homework before heaping charges on the BJP. Going by the list of donations, the BJP, as ruling party, has got the lion’s share of the donations, but other parties have got money, too. Regional parties opposed to the BJP as well as the Congress, put together, have collected almost as much as the BJP has by this route of political funding.