Time to rethink India’s farm exports strategy

The 10th Ministerial Conference (MC) at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in 2015 in Nairobi fell short of addressing several rising issues. Nevertheless, important decisions were made on a few agenda items, like agriculture. The member countries at Nairobi failed to decide the fate of the Doha Development Agenda (DDA), which was to be concluded by 2019. No consensus was reached on whether it should be continued in the future. However, on the issue of Public Stockholding (PSH), developing countries had already managed to secure an interim arrangement known as the ‘peace clause’ in the Bali Declaration (2013). Under Bali, it was agreed that the developing countries would be allowed to breach the agreed limits called the ‘de-minimis’ level (which is 10% of the value of production) on domestic support to their public stockholding programmes until 2017 without any legal liabilities. It was also decided that a permanent solution must be proposed for the entire issue. Later in 2017, in the absence of any permanent solution, the peace clause was extended indefinitely.