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Time to withdraw the anti-conversion law in Karnataka

Time to withdraw the anti-conversion law in Karnataka

The Congress government has both the political mandate and the legislative numbers to keep its promise. It should honour that commitment without further delay.
Rev Peter Machado
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 21:54 IST
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KarnatakaOpinionPanoramaAnti-conversion Bill

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