Time to withdraw the anti-conversion law in Karnataka

<p>The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, has failed to achieve its stated objective. What should have been a time of peace and fraternity has instead become an era of fear, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/harassment">harassment</a>, and repeated humiliation for many.</p>.<p>The law was enacted by the previous <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)</a> government in December 2021 amid strong protests, particularly from the Congress, which rightly voiced the legitimate fears of religious minorities, especially the Christian community.</p>.<p>Soon after, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leaders made solemn public promises. Former Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> declared the Bill anti-constitutional and assured that it would be scrapped within a week of coming to power.</p>.<p>D K Shivakumar pledged that the Congress would stand firmly by the Christian community. Trusting these assurances, arguably people voted in large numbers, contributing to the Congress’s return to power. </p>.<p>Three years have now passed, but that promise remains unfulfilled. Though the Cabinet resolved on June 15, 2023, to repeal the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, the law continues to cast its shadow over churches, prayer halls, and families.</p>.<p>The Congress government has both the political mandate and the legislative numbers to keep its promise. It should honour that commitment without further delay.</p>.<p>What is painful is the human cost this Act has inflicted. Reports indicate 69 incidents in Karnataka in 2025 alone. Peaceful prayers have been disrupted, often by organised groups.</p>.<p>Instead of protecting the victims of intimidation or assault, the police frequently turn on the worshippers themselves — demanding permissions that the Constitution does not require, registering cases, and issuing threats.</p>.<p>Many suffer in silence, afraid to raise their voice lest greater trouble follow. It is a tragedy that, since the invocation of this law, violence against Christians has increased while the perpetrators often escape accountability.</p>.<p>The law has reversed the very order of justice: victims are scrutinised and accused, while those who barge into places of worship and disrupt sacred gatherings operate with impunity. Eleven cases registered against Christians in 2025 reveal a disturbing pattern of misuse. </p>.<p>This is not protection; it is persecution dressed in legal language. The Act appears to have normalised the criminalisation of ordinary religious practice.</p>.How Karnataka can set a model for rest of India by protecting transgender rights.<p>The Act is not only unnecessary but deeply unjust. It is vague in its terms, prone to arbitrary enforcement, and strikes at the fundamental rights guaranteed by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/constitution">Constitution</a> — rights to freedom of religion, conscience, and personal liberty.</p>.<p>It casts suspicion on legitimate religious activity, charitable works, and even the personal choices of marriage and family life. </p>.<p>In the case of interfaith marriages, it has created an atmosphere of fear and surveillance. With regard to women, it has enabled moral policing and control over their conscience and autonomy under the false guise of protection.</p>.<p>Nine court cases filed in this context during 2025 alone bear testimony to this reality.</p>.<p>This law has legitimised suspicion where there should be trust, and intrusion where there should be respect for the sanctity of conscience. It wounds the soul of our democracy.</p>.<p>The Congress government in Karnataka, which has long professed secular values, must act with courage and compassion and repeal this unconstitutional and draconian law without further delay. The government must act to restore the confidence of the Christian community.</p>.<p>Tamil Nadu, where a similar law was repealed in 2006 after protests, sets us an example. The state government must remain a dependable guardian of constitutional rights and minority dignity, as many have experienced in Kerala. </p>.<p>The issue is no longer about the better implementation of the law but about whether it should remain on the statute books at all. Its vague provisions, documented misuse and chilling effect on religious freedom make a compelling case for repeal.</p>.<p>With a clear legislative majority and an earlier public commitment to withdraw the Act, the Karnataka government has both the authority and the responsibility to act. Repealing the law would reaffirm the state's commitment to constitutional rights, the rule of law and equal protection for all citizens.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is the Archbishop of Bengaluru)</em></p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>