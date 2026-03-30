<p>About 2,600 years ago, Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankar, preached a timeless message rooted in truth, non-violence, non-greed, non-attachment, and chastity. His teachings emerged during an era marked by turbulence and conflict. Across civilisations, wars were fought fiercely–between the Greeks and the Persians, modern Iranians, and in regions spanning Italy, China, the Middle East, and India. The violence brought immense suffering to societies. </p>.<p>Over the centuries, the nature of warfare has evolved dramatically. Physical combat gave way to artillery, which was later replaced by fighter planes, and today, conflicts are increasingly driven by unmanned drones and advanced technologies. While the weapons of war have transformed, human nature has remained strikingly constant. Societies continue to bear the consequences of misinformation spread by leaders, violent confrontations driven by power struggles, and an ever-growing greed for wealth and attachment to land and material possessions.</p>.<p>The values emphasised by Tirthankar Mahavira—honesty, kindness, simplicity, detachment, and self-restraint—have endured as guiding principles for peace and harmony. He talked about these ideals not as abstract philosophies but practical ways for everyday living, communicated in Prakrit, the language of the common people. These teachings remind us of true progress that lies not merely in artificial intelligence and economic progress but in moral and spiritual growth.</p>.<p>Beyond his teachings, Mahavira inspired devotees to live these values daily. The difference between monks and others lies not in principles, but in the depth of practice. Their fasting is more rigorous, reflecting restraint that builds awareness and compassion for others. Groups of young men and women embrace fasting with joy and devotion, seeking self-realisation within the bounds of their many roles—as family members, breadwinners, community participants, and citizens of India.</p>.<p>No matter how small the desire for self-realisation, Jainism recognises the importance of starting with simple steps and following up with steady efforts toward becoming a better human being. Over time, these small steps can lead one closer to the ideal state that the faith upholds, the state achieved by very few like the Tirthankaras and the very state which is depicted in the statue of Gommateshwara.</p>.<p>Even today, many—young and old—embrace ascetic paths with quiet conviction. Their serenity and inner strength set a powerful example, showing that simplicity and self-restraint can coexist with purpose and fulfilment. In an age of excess, they remind us of enduring values and inspire hope for a peaceful, harmonious world.</p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>