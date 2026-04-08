<p class="bodytext">It's but human to err. Either in execution of work or in one’s judgement of a certain project or a person. What should man learn from mistakes? A mistake draws attention to his vulnerability as a human; he need not feel ashamed, as he is not an automated entity to deliver perfection. Next, a mistake teaches him that overconfidence may result in the commission of errors.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A mistake also teaches that a thorough preparation minimises errors. Finally, a person should learn not to repeat the mistake. He should use the mistake as a learning tool and understand why and how things ended up as they did. A mistake is either accidental or deliberate. The former is innocent, can be corrected and should be forgiven. But the latter has an ulterior motive and is considered sinister. A mistake cannot be seen as a failure, although a cherished goal is not achieved.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Mistakes, after the initial setback, should not bring in lasting disappointment but build resilience and bring in new determination. During the recruitment process the armed forces prefer a person with failure on record, as it proves his resilience. It also goes that one should be bold to admit one’s mistakes, be it in domestic issues or during the course of office work, as trying to hide it makes one a coward, and the essence of a mistake, which is to make one mentally stronger, is beaten.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Admission and apology lessen domestic friction. In the domain of management there is something known as escalation of commitment, wherein people go ahead with the project although mistakes have occurred and the project is no longer viable. The reason may be personal pride to admit mistakes or the overconfidence that somehow everything will turn out right with additional resources, or simply the fear of consequences on admission of mistakes.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It takes courage, and it is one’s responsibility too, to reveal detected mistakes that have resulted in loopholes in a developing project to help decide upon it. Mistakes are part of your experiences, just like any other incidents, and can be considered positive as they occurred because you tried or did something. Thomas Edison, who invented the electric bulb, famously stated, “I have not failed 10,000 times – I've successfully found 10,000 ways that will not work."</p>