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To admit mistakes is to grow

To admit mistakes is to grow

Mistakes, after the initial setback, should not bring in lasting disappointment but build resilience and bring in new determination.
Sandhya Vasudev
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 20:15 IST
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 20:15 IST
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