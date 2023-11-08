To do or not to do

“Human nature is such that it tends towards the easiest way of doing things, without effort. If such people are to be made to engage in some gainful activity, the seeds of some desire must be sown in them. It is desire that drives man to engage in his activities. This is the first level into which most people can be categorised. Not that there is anything wrong in having any desires, as long it is legitimate and which causes no harm to anyone. A righteous desire is what spurs man to achieve the things he does. The Gita itself posits that man must be ambitious. But, the Gita says that man’s entire life should not be an endless succession of desires and their fulfillment, which comes with the inherent danger of unbridled greed which is the root cause of all of man’s problems. At some stage, man must resort to the guidance of a learned master and graduate to the next stage of not simply doing his duty, but doing it with a sense of humility, as a service to others in society, as an offering to the divine and not run after the final rewards alone.