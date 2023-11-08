To do or not to do

MIRLE KARTHIK
The fifth chapter of the Bhagavad Gita is titled ‘Karmasanyasa Yoga’, meaning ‘the yoga of consciously giving up doing one’s duty (Karma meaning one’s duty in life). Read superficially, it would mean that the Gita advocates giving up doing one’s duty. The Pandava Prince Arjuna puts this paradoxical question to his preceptor Lord Krishna when he asks “one the one hand you tell me to do my duty and on the other hand you talk up about giving up doing my duty. I am confused, please guide me about which path is good for me”. The answer of the Lord eloquently unravels this seemingly contradictory question and outlines a structured path to man’s inner spiritual and intellectual development.
“Human nature is such that it tends towards the easiest way of doing things, without effort. If such people are to be made to engage in some gainful activity, the seeds of some desire must be sown in them. It is desire that drives man to engage in his activities. This is the first level into which most people can be categorised. Not that there is anything wrong in having any desires, as long it is legitimate and which causes no harm to anyone. A righteous desire is what spurs man to achieve the things he does. The Gita itself posits that man must be ambitious. But, the Gita says that man’s entire life should not be an endless succession of desires and their fulfillment, which comes with the inherent danger of unbridled greed which is the root cause of all of man’s problems. At some stage, man must resort to the guidance of a learned master and graduate to the next stage of not simply doing his duty, but doing it with a sense of humility, as a service to others in society, as an offering to the divine and not run after the final rewards alone.
By doing so, the ill effects of his accumulated negative mental predilections gradually wears down and his mind gets purified, paving the way for the ingress and flowering of positive thoughts and qualities. Such a purified mind will refrain from doing wrong and prohibited actions. This is what man must strive for. “First do your duty properly, then do it the right way by refraining from doing bad and evil deeds,(Karmasanyasa), be of help to others and thus develop your personality” is the message here.