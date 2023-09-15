To forgive or punish?

I remember the incident for two reasons. First, the trouble he took getting me to the play: from home in the outskirts of London to the railway station, a train to Piccadilly, and then a taxi to the theater. We were late, and generally the doorman will not allow you to go to your seat if the play has already started, disturbing the rows of picky Londoners. Luckily, an elderly man was entering the hall from the rest room, saw our plight, and signaled us to follow

him quietly.