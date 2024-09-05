To hold big tech accountable, focus on the harms

By Catherine Thorbecke

In July, a popular TikTok creator in Malaysia reported to local police that she was being tormented on the platform by users threatening to rape and kill her. A day later, Rajeswary Appahu, better known online as Esha, died by suicide.

One of the individuals accused of cyberbullying her later pleaded guilty to communication offenses on TikTok and was hit with a 100 ringgit ($23) fine.

Malaysia’s Communications Minister said that the suicide was the “straw that broke the camel’s back” as he defended the nation’s sweeping new social media licensing requirements that are set to take effect next year. But could this far-reaching and opaque attempt to regulate Big Tech companies have prevented the tragedy?

How to hold tech firms accountable for the real-world harms that emerge from their services has become the most difficult governing test of our time and is currently being debated across the globe.

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) went dark this week in Brazil amid a regulatory spat, and France last week charged Telegram founder Pavel Durov for complicity in crimes committed on his app.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc., meanwhile, accused the US government of pressuring him to censor pandemic-related content on his platforms in what some politicians paint as a win for free speech.

The divisive debate tends to fall into a simplistic trap that pits any regulation of powerful Big Tech against freedom of expression, and content moderation as some form of censorship.

But the reality is much more nuanced. In Malaysia, a country of some 34 million ethnically, religiously and culturally diverse — as well as chronically online — people, this ongoing global debate is set to face its biggest showdown.