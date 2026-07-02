To my sister, with love

<p>It was a long day’s journey into the night as the doctor emerged from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/icu">ICU</a> to tell us she was no more. A heartrending moment when the ties of a lifetime forged at birth just gave way. It was as though I had lost a slice of my <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/childhood">childhood</a> – my growing years with their joys and sorrows, aspirations and angst.</p>.<p>So much of a shared life, so much of our collective lives before we branched off into our separate lives. One of six siblings, she lived life on her own terms, fiercely independent and beholden to none except the commands of her conscience. She lived in single blessedness, not giving in to social pressures or familial persuasions.</p>.<p>Unacademically brilliant, she was not one for the classroom mechanics of examinations and assessments, where she figured she was just average, but she spoke and wrote with a tremendous flair for words and feel for language.</p>.<p>Her style – crisp, laundered saris with not a pleat out of place, strategically pinned – lent itself to her words, which were succinct, forthright, and hitting the nails where they should.</p>.A bond that transcends the in-law code.<p>Also being of frail health, knowing she could not cope with the grinding schedule of routine jobs strapped to a desk, she opted to run a coaching centre at her own home to her own regimen. Her young students adored her, and when they walked out to corporate jobs and coveted services and distant worlds for academic pursuits, she had reasons to be proud and fulfilled. A little part of her went out with them.</p>.<p>When people ignored her or excluded her, she moved on with composure and amused tolerance. Today, we stand in grief at her untimely passing, regretting lost opportunities to bond with her better, missing out on that group call, postponing that visit, and that misunderstanding that should never have been that thoughtless gesture or word.</p>.<p>Wanton thoughts but loving her even more in her passing, recalling her humour, her generosity and her courage in life’s various vicissitudes. Grief has no timeline, and healing is not a linear process. Grief is a moment that will recur over and over, and what is grief if not love persevering? Grief is also the moment of awakening, the consciousness of our own mortality and the realisation of how fragile and transitory life can be. </p>.<p>True grief is love; there can be no easy closure, no glib condolences or presumptuous words of comfort. Since the day we were born, death has always been on the cards, and yet we live in denial. Life does not go on forever, and ‘the only way to die is to be remembered.’</p>.<p>She went quietly, unobtrusively, as she had lived into that invisible roll call where good people are remembered for their goodness, courage and resilience. My sister, vibrant and alive, has become a memory and will with days, turn to a luminous reminiscence, forever loved and missed. </p>