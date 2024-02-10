To sir, with love

I introduced myself as his student from the school in old Hubbali. Now, I am the principal of a technical college. Recognition initially eluded him, but memories resurfaced, especially when we mentioned the quarrel he had with his colleague on our behalf. As we delved into the past, reminiscing about school and life, he questioned the purpose of my visit. I confessed it was my lifelong dream to meet him, a teacher who imparted not just knowledge but also values, ethics, and manners. Overwhelmed, he hugged me tightly, tears glistening. With heartfelt emotion, he wished me well.