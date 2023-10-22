To the hungry, God cannot appear but in the form of food

No-one who has ever visited India, let alone lived here, will doubt the cultural importance of food -- always served in overwhelming quantities and with lavish hospitality. But the philosophical importance of food goes all the way back to the Upanishads, too. The Taittiriya Upanishad, for instance, speaks of the five sheaths of the soul, the very first of which is food. “All beings that walk the earth are born of food, they subsist on food, and they return to food...Food is consumed by all, and it consumes all in turn.” The Upanishad even refers to food as Brahman! In the Katha Upanishad, when Yama, the god of death, offers Nachiketa three boons, the second one Nachiketa seeks is the knowledge of how to overcome hunger and thirst.