To win tech race, invest in knowledge creation

India needs to give a bigger push to “e-governance” to improve access to and the quality of public services delivered to citizens and businesses. Many more user-centred service designs can be introduced so that citizens have access to digital services that they prefer to use, leveraging wide-spread mobile technologies through the transformation of business processes to be digital from end-to-end, using authoritative data rather than documents for decision-making, introducing and using common services consistently across government by renewing their ICT architecture, upgrading their ICT infrastructure, and consistently moving to the cloud, and much more aimed at developing new leadership on e-governance models.