Tokyo’s government Tinder is actually a good idea

By Gearoid Reidy

The Tokyo government’s plan to launch its own dating app has attracted mockery online and praise from Elon Musk (which these days often only increases the ridicule).

The announcement, which coincided with the release of latest fertility figures for 2023 that showed a record low, is intended to boost the number of marriages in the capital. In terms of fixing entrenched fertility trends, this idea might not be The One. But don’t swipe left just yet.

The world has at last awakened to the notion that when it comes to the fertility problem, Japan is not an outlier, but a forerunner. But its head start also makes clear that there’s precious little government policy or funding can do to reverse the underlying trend for fewer babies that is now becoming entrenched in almost every developed society. Official efforts seem best spent on the margins, helping those who want to get married or have children but lack the means or opportunity.

That population can be significant. In Japan, marriages and childbirth are closely correlated; around two-thirds of women say being wedded is a pre-requisite to having kids, compared to more than 80% in some European countries who said the opposite, according to an international survey by the Nippon Foundation. One likely factor for the fall in the fertility rate in 2023 was the drop in marriages during the pandemic, as couples postponed plans to wed, or failed to meet at all.

The rates of unmarried Japanese have been rising across every age group. More than 90% of women aged 30-34 were married in 1980, versus 65% now. A Tokyo survey found that two-thirds of those who weren’t married wanted to wed one day; but nearly 70% of people weren’t making any particular effort to find a partner, such as using dating apps.