Top Indian funds dust off playbooks ahead of index inclusion

By Malavika Kaur Makol

As a pivotal year for India’s bond market gets underway, its top money managers are debating the best way to position for inflows that may hit Rs 3,32,590 crore ($40 billion), according to some estimates.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management prefers government bonds with maturities of seven to 14 years, while Bandhan Asset favors securities that have no investment curbs for foreigners.

SBI Funds Management Pvt. and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. favor short-tenor company bonds that offer higher spreads over the sovereigns.