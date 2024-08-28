Tough, but not harsh

Back in the late 1990s, at least as far as I remember, the annual fee was only a few hundred rupees, with a maximum Rs 800 including books for the entire year. Education was highly valued, and teaching was considered a noble profession. We addressed our teachers respectfully as ‘Gurugale.’ Goodmorning, and goodafternoon were not common greetings; instead, we would place a hand on our heart, avoid eye contact, bow our heads and say “Namaste, sir.” Most teachers rarely smiled; they were strict, but that didn’t mean they were harsh. Their stern demeanour reflected their discipline, which in turn taught us how we should conduct ourselves. In a classroom of over 100 students, with no microphone, and leaking ceilings, we would still sit and wait eagerly for our teachers to arrive and teach. Whether it was rainy afternoon or a 7 am special class, attendance was always full. Along with academic lessons, we were rewarded for punctuality, obedience, and honesty, ensuring these qualities became ingrained in us. Stress, strain and pressure were just words in physics lessons. No matter how many punishments we received — from kneeling to standing up on the bench — not once did any parent dare to question the teacher. This undoubtedly shaped our lives, making us tougher, bolder and more confident. My teachers exemplified commitment, dedication, and handwork and I am still striving to match their qualities. The bond that silently formed between teacher and student was divine and stronger than any other relationship. Looking back on those days feels like reminiscing about a long time ago.