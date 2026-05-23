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Toughened Iran defies Trump’s coercion

Toughened Iran defies Trump’s coercion

A diplomatic solution remains possible, provided each side is willing to accommodate the other to some extent and can claim victory to satisfy their respective domestic audiences.
R Swaminathan
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 19:59 IST
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