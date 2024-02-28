Toward a new paradigm of fiscal federalism

The resolution passed by the Karnataka Assembly on the unfair tax devolution treatment to the state by the Union government is not without significance. It echoes the sentiments of other similarly placed southern states.

It draws attention to the asymmetry in tax devolution and the principles determining the states’ share of taxes. The concerns of the South have been summarily dismissed by the Union government, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi alluding to attempts by some parties to divide the country. Such a response is naive at best and myopic at worst.