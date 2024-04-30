Towards a workable ‘wealth tax’

India’s problem is that it is under-taxed. This has been said several times, including in the Economic Survey published by the government, and by a former Finance Minister on the floor of Parliament. What is referred to here is the low tax-to-GDP ratio and not the tax rates. The rates are quite high, with top individual marginal income tax rates touching 42%, and the median Goods and Services Tax at 18%. GST is an indirect tax paid by all, whether rich or poor, on their consumption. Since it does not depend on the income of the taxpayer, it is inherently regressive. Not surprisingly a much higher proportion of total GST collected comes from the lower half of the income distribution, highlighting its unfairness. We need both income and consumption taxes, but the rate on GST has to be much lower. And dependence on income tax has to increase, and it should be progressive, and rates should increase with the income slab.