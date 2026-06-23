Towards clean sports

<p>India has come a long way in sports, from the early days of widespread anabolic steroid use to now, with regulations in place. But the gap between rules and having clean sport is still considerable. </p><p>The 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi were India’s first brush with a major doping crisis. In hindsight, it was the tip of the iceberg. What lay beneath was a culture of impunity that persisted for decades. </p>.<p>Globally, that tipping point came in 1998, when the Tour de France was engulfed in a performance-enhancing drug scandal of unprecedented scale. The fallout prompted the formation of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wada">World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)</a> in 1999, a rare instance of sport’s governing bodies acting with some urgency. </p>.<p>Between 2003 and 2007, India signed the WADA Copenhagen Declaration and ratified the UNESCO International Convention Against Doping in Sport, thereby giving its anti-doping commitments international legal grounding. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), established in 2005, operated largely on goodwill, dependent on the voluntary cooperation of National Sports Federations, with no statutory backing. </p>.Doping woes: India shows highest positivity rate among major nations in WADA's 2024 Testing Report.<p>The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), once accredited by WADA, reduced dependence on expensive foreign labs and enabled a surge in testing volumes. But the entire architecture rested more on ethics and integrity than enforceable law. It had no real teeth. </p>.<p>That gap became impossible to ignore in 2018, when a WADA investigation uncovered deep systemic discrepancies in NADA’s functioning. Consequently, between 2019 and 2021, WADA suspended the NDTL’s accreditation. All doping samples now had to be sent abroad, creating costly backlogs and logistical nightmares compounded further by the uncertainties of Covid-19, just as India’s athletes were preparing for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. </p><p>The timing could not have been worse. India’s global sporting footprint had grown significantly across disciplines, genders, and able-bodied and para-sport categories. The echo of this reputational damage was deafening. </p>.<p>This crisis finally forced legislative action. The National Anti-Doping Bill 2021 was introduced in the Lok Sabha, pushing for transparency and accountability. A year later, it became the National Anti-Doping Act 2022, India’s first standalone anti-doping legislation. </p><p>For the first time, doping violations were legally enforceable in India, independent of federation rules. Athletes gained formal rights to hearings and appeals. Though a start, it was still not fully aligned with international standards. </p>.<p>What followed was a flurry of activity that reflected India’s growing ambitions as a sporting nation. A strengthened FSSAI-NADA-National Forensic Science University (NFSU) partnership built forensic foundations for future prosecution. NADA launched the ‘Know Your Medicine’ app in multiple regional languages, addressing the murky world of supplement contamination, a significant concern given that an estimated 10–30% of sports supplements in India’s largely unregulated market are adulterated.</p><p>Then, in August 2025, the National Anti-Doping Amendment Bill brought India into full WADA Code compliance for the first time, making all 11 Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) legally binding and allowing athletes to appeal directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. </p>.<p>India has formally expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics, a bid that rests as much on clean sport governance as on infrastructure. However, since 2024, India has ranked first globally in doping violations with high positivity rates, a statistic that invites multiple interpretations, including that more testing means more detection. But it also reflects a deeply entrenched problem. </p><p>WADA has flagged India as a source country for performance-enhancing drug production, pointing to a billion-dollar supply chain with multiple complicit stakeholders. The newly proposed NADA Amendment Draft 2026 moves decisively in the right direction by extending accountability beyond athletes to coaches, trainers, supplement companies, medical practitioners, and organised syndicates, making offences criminal.</p>.WADA flags Enhanced Games as 'ill-conceived' after named in $800 mn lawsuit.<p>The economic and soft-power stakes are real. It is the taxpayers’ money that funds TOPS, Khelo India, and SAI programmes. But more importantly, it is the athletes who pay the steepest price: many from economically vulnerable backgrounds, with limited education, unaware of the consequences, navigating a system that has historically favoured the well-connected. </p>.<p>Alongside punitive frameworks, India needs athlete education from the grassroots up, coach certification, nutrition literacy, and safe reporting channels. Digital tools like the ‘Know Your Medicine’ app point the way; scaling them all is the work ahead. </p>.<p><em><strong>The writer is Head of Policy School, The Takshashila Institution.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>