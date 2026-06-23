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Towards clean sports

Towards clean sports

The 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi were India’s first brush with a major doping crisis. In hindsight, it was the tip of the iceberg. What lay beneath was a culture of impunity that persisted for decades.
Malathi Renati
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 20:21 IST
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