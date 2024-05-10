Towards pragmatic policy of wealth redistribution

A more viable approach for the government would be to formulate a prudent policy mandating a percentage of wealth (of the rich and the ultra-rich) to be donated for social development initiatives of the donors’ choice. A threshold could be fixed for the applicability of this percentage, which can vary in line with different bands, akin to how income is taxed according to different slabs. The rich individuals below the threshold can donate if they wish to. An autonomous body can be formed to fix the threshold, decide the bands, and identify various donation-worthy initiatives under well-defined heads such as women empowerment, value-added education in rural areas, financial inclusion, poverty alleviation, employment and entrepreneurship generation, primary health upgrading, and so on and so forth. That the choice of objective would be the donor’s prerogative and that participation in India’s inclusive growth effort would be duly recognised and revered will take away the burden of donations that keeps most wealthy individuals from donating for the larger cause of the country.