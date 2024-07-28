Trains, not planes, please

If any district headquarters in Karnataka doesn’t already have an airport, we can be sure it is hoping to get one soon: the town will seem incomplete and insignificant otherwise. But it isn’t really their fault that their imaginations are running this way. The ways in which airports are talked about by politicians, businessmen and media personnel in India, that is, as fancy objects which enable fast connections between towns and automatically improve local business and hike up local land value and mean good things all around, without any sense for their ecological harm, are playing a big part here.