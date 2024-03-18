Transforming the transport sector

The railways offer a contrast by approaching issues more comprehensively with specific plans. Multi-gauge was eliminated, and other than metros and hill railways, all lines were converted to broad-gauge, giving high flexibility in operations. Electrification has increased from 21,000 km in 2014 to 59,000 km in 2023, bringing 93% of route kilometres under electric traction, obviating enormous oil imports. Bio-toilets have replaced unhygienic toilets in all coaches, numbering over 68,000. Safer and more comfortable LHB coaches have replaced conventional coaches on several key trains. High-speed and more comfortable Vande Bharat trains are replacing conventional trains at a rapid pace. Luxurious trains commanding a premium are helping to minimise the losses on ordinary class passenger fares. Monstrous WAG12B class 12000 HP locomotives, dedicated freight tracks, and Ro Ro (vehicles transported by trains) are redefining logistics movement in the country. Laying extra tracks in trunk routes is a major step to tackle future traffic. Anti-collision systems are being installed progressively, and most level crossings have been eliminated, enhancing safety. To alleviate urban needs, metros have reached 15 cities. A large number of stations are getting a complete makeover, and the IRCTC system rivals the best in the world to interface with the railways. Relative to road transport, there is a more consistent vision and translation covering all stakeholders and all aspects of rail management.