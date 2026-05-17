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Transparency runs into custom error

Transparency runs into custom error

Despite being the primary stakeholders of the transparency regime, we do not know which cases will be taken up for hearing, on which date, and by which information commissioner.
Venkatesh Nayak
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 19:50 IST
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 19:50 IST
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