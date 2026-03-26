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Tremors of West Asian war will be felt in Kerala's ballot boxes

Tremors of West Asian war will be felt in Kerala's ballot boxes

The war has grounded NRK voters, dried up party funds, and redrawn the electoral calculus of the 2026 Kerala Assembly polls
Rejimon Kuttappan
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 07:27 IST
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 07:27 IST
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KeralaIndiaOpinionWest AsiawarKerala elections

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