Trincomalee is a big win; more to do to get Lanka off China addiction

India’s assertive ‘neighbourhood first’ policy was once again in full view recently in Sri Lanka, providing Delhi with the much-needed window of opportunity to regain a larger foothold in the island-nation. Not too long ago, it had seemed that our southern neighbour was slipping into Beijing’s orbit unstoppably. This perception had grown over a period of time, but most especially since the elimination of the LTTE in 2009. Colombo had needed a large infusion of finance as well as support in the international arena against allegations of massive human rights violations during the last days of the civil war. Truth be told, at least some of the rights violations was collateral damage imposed by the retreating LTTE, which used civilians as human shields against the advancing Lankan army.

Sri Lanka is once again on the threshold of economic breakdown, and is also likely to get hauled over the coals for the alleged war crimes dating back to 2009. The apathy of the West coupled with an imprudent foreign policy and tactless handling of the regional situation are pushing Lanka to the brink. India’s compulsions to toe the US policy of sanctions against Iran and Myanmar and punishing Sri Lanka resulted in Delhi forsaking its natural strategic space in the region to Beijing. Eventually, a total revamping of the contours of engagement with immediate and distant neighbours has brought Delhi back to a position of strength to challenge China’s hegemonic objectives in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and the larger Indo-Pacific expanse.

India and China have been engaged in vigorous diplomacy in Sri Lanka, practically compelling Colombo to be at its best in maintaining a balance between the two giants.

In Colombo, the Rajapaksa clan is firmly in control, with three of its members ruling the roost as the country’s President, Prime Minister and Finance Minister, the last of whom who was in New Delhi last month to seek assurances for a currency swap and a bailout package. India’s demand to speed up the Trincomalee Tank Farm project in the country’s north, once a stronghold of the LTTE, was accepted and the agreement for the project firmed up.

Trincomalee, one of the deepest natural harbours in the world, had gone to seed after the British left in 1948, leaving the 101 oil tanks with a total storage capacity of 1.2 million tonnes. The Sri Lankan State-owned oil major, Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), could use only 15 of the tanks, which too were handed over to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in 2004. The rest of the tanks had remained unused in the midst of the jungle, covered by thick foliage and overrun by the LTTE. In fact the annexure to the 1987 Indo-Lanka Accord, signed by Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and President Jayewardene, guaranteed India that “Trincomalee or any other port in Sri Lanka will not be made available for military use by any country in a manner prejudicial to India’s interests,” and assured that “the work of restoring and operating the Trincomalee oil tank farm will be undertaken as a joint venture between India and Sri Lanka.”

Now, 35 years after the accord and after many bitter diplomatic battles, the agreement is set to be implemented. The Trincomalee project is both commercially and strategically important for India. On the opposite coast and just north of Colombo, the Chinese-built Muthurajawela Tank Farm Project has a capacity of two lakh tonnes – one-sixth the Trincomalee Tank Farm’s. The agreement between China Exim Bank and the Government of Sri Lanka, a $72 million loan deal maturing after 20 years, with a grace period of five years, for the Muthurajawela Tank Farm Project, was signed in 2001. Needless to say, New Delhi will have to complete the Trincomalee project much faster and more economically to win the perception battle.

Colombo has been on Beijing’s radar for over three decades and many high-profile Chinese diplomatic and military officials have made a beeline there as the dragon’s ‘debt trap’ agenda gradually unfolded. After providing military hardware to Colombo in its fight against the LTTE, China’s national currency, the Yuan (renminbi) was allowed by Sri Lanka’s central bank in 2011 to be used in international transactions though India was the island-nation’s largest trading partner and donor. In October 2020, the then head of the Chinese foreign policy department Yang Jiechi visited Colombo. The messaging was clear -- the highest Chinese official to make a foreign visit to any country in South Asia in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic had chosen to go to Sri Lanka. He was followed by Gen. Wei Fenghe, Defence Minister and a member of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (credited with the successful implementation of China-Pakistan defence cooperation) in April 2021.

Last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi ended his long tour of Indian Ocean Rim countries with a visit to Colombo, where he floated the idea of an “Indian Ocean forum”, promising a leading role for Colombo in it, evidently to compete with India’s role in the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). It is time for India to take charge of the IORA and link its activities to a broader Indo-Pacific platform, Quad and possibly even the AUKUS so as to cater to greater trade, enhanced security and strategic partnership with countries in the extended neighbourhood.

