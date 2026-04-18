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Trump as a prophet of doom

Trump as a prophet of doom

What is important is that America’s expansionism vis-à-vis Iraq and Afghanistan earlier, and Iran currently, once again finds it guilty of transgressing the great seats of ancient civilisations.
Prasenjit Chowdhury
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 20:12 IST
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 20:12 IST
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