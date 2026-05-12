<p>When Donald Trump first confronted China in 2018, he did so from a position of relative American confidence. Today, the atmosphere is very different. Trump now approaches Beijing from a position of relative American weakness not seen in major United States-China summits in recent decades. The weakness is not simply military or economic. It is political, strategic, institutional, and psychological. China’s leadership increasingly sees an America struggling to convert immense power into coherent outcomes.</p>.<p>The war in Iran has exposed a strategic drift. Washington’s problem was not a military defeat in the conventional sense. American forces, in coordination with Israel, demonstrated overwhelming strike capability and inflicted significant damage on Iranian leadership, missile infrastructure, and naval assets. The problem was that the campaign exposed confused decision-making, shifting objectives, and the inability to translate operational success into strategic victory.</p>.<p>The administration alternated between deterrence, punishment, coercive diplomacy, restoration of maritime security, and implicit regime change. Trump oscillated between declaring victory and threatening escalation, leaving allies uncertain about American intentions.</p>.<p>For Beijing, this reinforced a broader conclusion that has been forming for years: the US remains militarily formidable but strategically inconsistent. Deterrence depends not merely on military strength, but on whether adversaries believe political leadership possesses discipline, clarity, and endurance.</p>.<p>The war also reinforced perceptions of American overstretch. Washington is simultaneously trying to sustain commitments in Europe, manage instability in the Middle East, deter China in the Indo-Pacific, and rebuild industrial capacity at home. The Iran conflict showed how rapidly secondary crises can absorb American attention, resources, and political bandwidth.</p>.<p>Perhaps the most important lesson for Beijing was operational rather than political. Iran achieved partial success using precisely the kind of anti-access and area-denial (A2/AD) strategy Chinese planners are likely to employ in any Taiwan contingency. Iran relied on dispersed missile systems, drones, mobile launchers, maritime disruption, and layered attritional tactics to complicate American operations and impose disproportionate costs.</p>.<p>Even this limited version of an A2/AD architecture forced the US into expensive and cautious operations. Missile defence systems burned through costly interceptors while comparatively cheap drones and missiles generated persistent disruption and economic anxiety.</p>.<p>The lesson for Beijing is not that Iran defeated the US. It is that even a weaker regional power employing denial tactics could generate strategic uncertainty and impose significant operational and industrial costs on Washington.</p>.<p>China’s own anti-access architecture is vastly more sophisticated, combining long-range missile forces, cyber capabilities, naval power, surveillance networks, and industrial depth. This weakens the older perception of effortless American military dominance that underpinned deterrence in Asia for decades.</p>.<p>The Iran war exposed another uncomfortable reality: America’s defence-industrial limitations. Modern warfare consumes missiles, interceptors, drones, and precision-guided munitions at extraordinary speed. Pentagon officials have repeatedly warned about insufficient surge capacity for high-intensity conflict against a peer.</p>.<p>China, meanwhile, has spent years expanding missile manufacturing, shipbuilding, electronics production, and industrial mobilisation capacity at scale. In a prolonged confrontation, these advantages in volume and replenishment speed could prove decisive.</p>.<p>The US still possesses superior capabilities in several domains. But China increasingly possesses scale, manufacturing depth, and faster replenishment potential. Xi Jinping’s military is hardly free of problems, but leadership instability can often be repaired faster than industrial weakness.</p>.<p>Trump also enters the negotiations personally weakened. Inflationary pressures, tariff instability, market volatility, and growing public fatigue with confrontation have narrowed his political room for manoeuvre. Beijing understands this asymmetry clearly. Xi Jinping can afford patience. Trump increasingly cannot.</p>.<p>Chinese negotiators have long exploited leaders who require visible short-term wins. Trump’s political style, which is highly personalised, optics-driven, and focused on dramatic announcements, creates incentives for symbolic agreements rather than durable strategic bargains. The administration’s earlier retreats during tariff confrontations also damaged American credibility. Coercive diplomacy works only if adversaries believe escalation will be sustained over time. Beijing increasingly doubts that.</p>.<p>America remains wealthier, technologically innovative, and militarily superior in many areas. The danger is gradual strategic erosion. The war suggested that the US can still strike almost anyone, almost anywhere. However, it may no longer reliably achieve clear political outcomes, maintain domestic consensus, or sustain prolonged conflicts at an acceptable cost.</p>.<p>That perception weakens deterrence and increases the risk of strategic miscalculation. Washington increasingly assumes China’s economy is brittle and slowing. Beijing increasingly assumes America lacks the political cohesion and industrial endurance for prolonged confrontation. That makes the situation more dangerous, not less.</p>.<p>Implications for India</p>.<p>For Asia, the implications are profound. Regional states increasingly fear being trapped between a distracted US and a more confident China. If allies begin doubting American staying power, many will hedge rather than openly align with Washington. The post-Cold War order depended on the assumption that the US could manage escalation and enforce deterrence across multiple theatres.</p>.<p>For India, the implications are especially serious. New Delhi’s long-term strategy has depended heavily on the assumption that the US would remain the balancing power preventing Chinese dominance in Asia. If American credibility weakens while China grows more confident, India faces a much harsher strategic environment.</p>.<p>An unfettered China would possess greater freedom to pressure India across the Himalayan border, the Indian Ocean, regional diplomacy, and economic influence in the Global South.</p>.<p>That is the deeper significance of Trump entering Beijing from weakness. America remains stronger than China in many respects. The issue is whether the US still possesses the institutional cohesion, industrial depth, strategic discipline, and political endurance required to sustain a long competition against a rival that increasingly believes history is moving in its direction.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a research fellow at the Takshashila Institution)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>