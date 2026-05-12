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Trump enters China on the back foot

Trump enters China on the back foot

Beijing increasingly sees the US as overstretched and unable to sustain resolve in an extended strategic contest.
Brigadier Anil Raman (retd)
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 20:11 IST
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 20:11 IST
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