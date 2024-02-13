Trump flaunts his threat to NATO and the US

By Timothy L O'Brien

How and where Donald Trump will degrade US foreign policy and threaten national security if he regains the White House remains an educated guessing game — apart from the clear danger he poses to stability and democracy in Europe.

Speaking at a campaign rally in South Carolina on Saturday, Trump recalled a possibly apocryphal conversation he claimed he had with “the president of a big country” in Europe. They were chatting, he said, about the failure of most European members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to pay their fair share of the alliance’s defense funding.

“Well, sir, if we don’t pay, and we’re attacked by Russia, will you protect us?” the European leader supposedly asked.

“I said; ‘You didn’t pay? You’re delinquent?’”

“He said: ‘Yes. Let’s say that happened.’”

“No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills.”

Trump, who has a long history of not paying his own bills, has been at this game for some time. When he was campaigning for the presidency in 2016, he also threatened to pull military support for NATO allies shirking on defense spending. (NATO members are supposed to contribute 2 per cent of their respective gross domestic products to defense. Most European countries — including Germany, France and Spain — don’t meet that goal.)

Trump has also declined in the past to guarantee US support for Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which commits every NATO member to support another that is under attack. It’s worth remembering that the only time Article 5 has been invoked was after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the US. NATO vowed to help defend America, a bit of history Trump has forgotten or chooses to overlook. The US also enjoys extraordinary economic and diplomatic advantages from being the world’s military hegemon.

Still, the US military and its support for NATO loom large over Europe. America has the biggest bankroll in the alliance and the lion’s share of its firepower. The possibility that Trump would decline to defend a European country attacked by Russia — and might even pull the US out of NATO entirely — is the kind of seismic reality that should focus voters’ minds.

NATO, a military and security alliance of 29 European countries, the US and Canada, was created after World War II as a counterweight to the Soviet Union’s military aggression. It plays the same role now as a bulwark against Vladimir Putin’s Russia — the one that is waging a relentless and brutal war in Ukraine.

To be sure, Trump would face significant roadblocks to withdrawing from NATO. Congress passed a bipartisan bill in December that prevents presidents from leaving NATO without the Senate’s input and a two-thirds majority of senators supporting such a move. An act of Congress would also permit Trump to withdraw.

This is a slender reed for Europe to lean on. Trump has had little regard for the letter of the law (as his multiple civil cases and criminal prosecutions demonstrate), and he’s unlikely to worry that a bit of legislation will prevent him from handling NATO any way he chooses. Besides, Congress could be firmly in Republican hands after the November elections, and the MAGA wing of the GOP has already sabotaged efforts to provide military funding for Ukraine.