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Trump lost this war with Iran

The United States is emerging weaker — militarily, diplomatically and economically — than at the start of the war
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 20:52 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 20:52 IST
IranDonald TrumpOpinionWest AsiaPremium

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