Trump-Proofing Europe looks impossible

Whether the wakeup process happens slowly or quickly depends a lot on who wins the US election next month; a Trump win would be far messier and more hostile. Technocratic cogs are already whirring in Brussels over how to plan for this possibility. There will be an attempt to turn on the charm, such as by finding the right “Trump-whisperer” like new NATO head Mark Rutte or Italian right-wing Premier Giorgia Meloni. There will also be an attempt to offer some kind of compromise for tariff-free trade in some areas. But things could get ugly, quickly. Instead of uniting Paris and Berlin as in previous crises, Trump might end up playing divide-and-rule. He’s done it before.

With the best will in the world, it looks impossible in the short term to Trump-proof or “de-risk” Europe. The bill for re-arming to match US defense spending of 3.3 per cent of gross domestic product equates to $2.8 trillion in extra spending, according to Bloomberg Economics. Investments needed to create a more autonomous EU in areas like energy are estimated at €800 billion a year, or around 4.5 per cent of GDP, according to Mario Draghi’s report on overhauling the European economy. These would be worth it in geopolitical terms, but are at odds with the reality of today’s European budgets — at least barring a mindset shift on deeper integration in Germany.