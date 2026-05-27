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Trump’s ambitious push for a West Asia axis

Trump’s ambitious push for a West Asia axis

The implications of Trump’s renewed push extend beyond Pakistan. Across Asia, the expansion of the Abraham Accords could reshape regional alignments.
K S Tomar
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 19:37 IST
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