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Trump smells greenbacks in Hormuz, India smells trouble

Trump smells greenbacks in Hormuz, India smells trouble

India faces a permanent fuel shock if a toll regime is established for the transit of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz
K P Nayar
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 08:48 IST
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 08:48 IST
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Donald TrumpOpinionWest AsiaStrait of Hormuz

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