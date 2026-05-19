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Trump visit: Optics aside, China holds the upper hand

Trump visit: Optics aside, China holds the upper hand

The US sought China’s investments as compensation for the trade surplus of over $8.9 trillion.
Srikanth Kondapalli
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 00:58 IST
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 00:58 IST
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