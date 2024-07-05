Trump wasn’t going to prison anyway. Neither was Hunter Biden.

By Barbara McQuade

The Supreme Court’s recent decision that a president’s official conduct is immune from criminal prosecution is significant for former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 trials — but it is unlikely to provide relief to Trump for his Manhattan felony conviction. That’s because the hush-money case involved conduct unrelated to the performance of his duties as president. Nonetheless, Judge Juan Merchan has delayed sentencing until Sept. 18 to give Trump an opportunity to litigate the issue.

When Trump is eventually sentenced, how will Merchan proceed? And for that matter, how should Hunter Biden, son of the current president, be sentenced for his conviction? Partisans hoping for either man to go to jail are likely to be disappointed — and the reason has nothing to do with the Supreme Court or the November election.

Simply put, both men are first-time offenders convicted of non-violent crimes. True, Trump now has some added protection — though how much is not clear — provided by the Supreme Court’s decision to grant presidents a measure of criminal immunity. But Merchan was never likely to sentence him to prison time before that ruling.

Most judges will tell you that sentencing is the most difficult part of their jobs, and that fashioning the appropriate penalty is more art than science. Based solely on their clean criminal records, I would be surprised if either Trump or Biden were sentenced to prison this time around.

But each is also facing another criminal trial — in Trump’s case, three more trials. If either is convicted in those cases, neither the former president nor the son of the current president will be able to cite a lack of criminal history to seek leniency.

Judges are instructed to follow what is referred to as the “principle of parsimony.” As that concept is described in the federal sentencing statute, a court should impose a sentence “sufficient, but not greater than necessary,” to advance the purposes of sentencing. Those purposes include public safety, deterrence, rehabilitation, just punishment, uniformity, and the need to promote respect for the rule of law, among others. The court must also consider the nature of the offense and the character of the offender.