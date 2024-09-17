Trump's brand of authoritarianism is winning converts, poll shows

The poll illuminates the cultural reaction feeding authoritarianism. Asked whether society has become too “soft and feminine,” 68 per cent of Republicans agree, compared with only 20 per cent of Democrats. Among Republicans who favor Trump, agreement hits 73 per cent.

Republicans are far more eager than Democrats to confine men and women to traditional roles. “In a truly Christian family, the husband is the head of the household and his wife submits to his leadership” is supported by twice as many Republicans (45 per cent) as Democrats (22 per cent).

Immigration has been a chief focus of Trump’s demagogy for nine years. Among Republicans, 60 per cent agree with the “Great Replacement Theory,” a conspiracy theory that Brown and Black immigrants are being imported to displace Whites in the US. (The 1965 Immigration Act that altered immigration flows to the US is apparently too mundane an explanation for GOP voters.) Republicans who hold a favorable view of Trump are more than twice as likely (68 per cent) as those with an unfavorable view (32 per cent) to agree that immigrants are invading the US. Among Trump fans, 73 per cent agree with Trump’s Nazi-infused rhetoric that undocumented immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.”

The macabre dance between paranoia and propaganda is on display when media habits are added to the mix. Among those who most trust conservative news, 81 per cent agree with the Great Replacement, about four times more (23 per cent) than among those who most trust mainstream news.

Christian supremacy, like White supremacy, is a factor, with 43 per cent of Trump fans agreeing that “God wants Christians to take control” of the “7 mountains” of society, a reference to Christian supremacists dominating key sectors of American life, including education, business and government.

If Christian supremacy fails, there is always Armageddon. Two-thirds of Republicans agree that “the final battle between good and evil is upon us, and Christians should stand firm with the full armor of God.” Agreement rises to 76 per cent among Americans who most trust conservative news sources.

The poll portrays a conservative America saturated with extremism and dystopian fantasy. Trump supporters are akin to an audience at a horror film, cringing at ghastly scenes while begging for more “American carnage.” Trump’s demagogy feeds that appetite, but it does something more. It provides a roadmap for similarly unscrupulous politicians to travel in his wake.